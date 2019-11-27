MKE Social rebrands after acquiring Filament Communication

Ryan Thompson, owner of digital marketing firm MKE Social, acquired Milwaukee-based marketing firm Filament Communication, Thompson announced Tuesday.

Under Thompson’s leadership, the company was rebranded and is now called Mention Marketing. Located in Wauwatosa, the rebranded company focuses on digital marketing, social media and reputation management.

Mention Marketing retained most of Filament’s staff as well as the company’s clients following the acquisition, Thompson said. The company now has six employees and 10 clients, he added.

“Filament served as a full-service agency, and while I’m thankful those abilities and talent is in our DNA, Mention Marketing is set to operate with a stronger focus on digital deliverables and track them weekly, monthly and quarterly,” Thompson said.

Thompson previously worked in social media for Milwaukee Fortune 500 companies including Rockwell Automation and Johnson Controls. He’s also contributed to the social media campaigns of companies recognized through the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce Future 50 awards program.

As Mention Marketing president and CEO, Thompson hopes to combine his own background with that of former Filament employees, who have a world of experience in traditional public relations, he said.

“I want to help the region become more competitive,” Thompson said. “Having worked in a global environment, I know what our region is up against and what it takes to be on the cutting edge on the national or international stage.”

Kelly Andrew, who founded Filament in 2013, will no longer be with the company. However, Andrew will remain on the advisory board, Thompson said.

“There’s deep gratitude in my heart for Ryan Thompson and his passion for taking what I built over the last 6 years into the future,” Andrew said in a LinkedIn post. “I can’t wait to see the new agency shine, and I’m honored to be part of Ryan’s advisory council as he builds on his values of people, planet, and profit.”