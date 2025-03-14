Mixed-use Cast Iron development in West Bend sold for $21 million

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties has sold the Cast Iron Luxury Living complex, a historic mixed-use property, in West Bend for $21 million. Located at 611 Veterans Ave., the property was renovated in 2015 and 2017 into a mixed-use building with 129 apartment units and 45,748 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. It was formerly home

Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties has sold the Cast Iron Luxury Living complex, a historic mixed-use property, in West Bend for $21 million.

Located at 611 Veterans Ave., the property was renovated in 2015 and 2017 into a mixed-use building with 129 apartment units and 45,748 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. It was formerly home to The West Bend Company, a cookware and appliance manufacturing-based business, which occupied the site since 1911. Current commercial tenants include Kettle Moraine YMCA, West Bend Pediatrics-Children’s Wisconsin and the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, along with restaurants Café Floriana and The Grün Hexe Kitchen & Catering. The sale of the property was announced Friday by commercial real estate firm, which arranged the sale. The buyer was a partnership of local buyers, a press release said. “Hendricks did a phenomenal job creating Cast Iron Luxury Living as the bellwether of high-end multifamily units in West Bend that consistently maintains nearly 100% occupancy,” said, first vice president at CBRE. “The market certainly took notice, and our CBRE team is extremely pleased by the outcome of this transaction.”