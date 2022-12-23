Mix of international, domestic migration helps Wisconsin add nearly 12,500 residents in 2022

A mix of international and domestic migration helped Wisconsin add almost 12,500 residents in 2022, even as the state lost population with more deaths than births.

The state’s population as of July 1 came in at 5,892,539 in 2022. The addition of 12,438 was the 21st largest total in the country and the state’s 0.2% growth rate ranked 26th, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In percentage terms, Florida saw the fastest growth in the country, expanding its population by 1.9%.

Wisconsin’s 2022 population estimate marks a return to growth after a decline in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it lags behind the state’s pre-pandemic pace when it added an average of 16,600 residents per year from 2017 to 2019.

Among nearby states, Illinois fared the worst in the 2022 data, losing more than 104,000 residents, a drop of 1.8%. Michigan also lost 3,391 residents. Iowa, up 2,828 or 0.1%, and Minnesota, up 5,713 or 0.1%, trailed behind Wisconsin.

Indiana outpaced the Badger state, adding 19,505 residents, a growth rate of 0.3%.

The Census Bureau estimates Wisconsin saw a natural population loss of 1,758 with 63,397 deaths slightly outpacing births. The state’s growth came from a net total of 15,831 people moving into the state, including 8,174 from outside the U.S. and 7,657 from elsewhere in the country.

Among nearby states, only Indiana also saw net positive domestic migration, adding around 5,200 residents.

Illinois lost a net of 141,656 residents to domestic migration, partially offsetting it with a gain of 31,529 from international sources.

Minnesota also lost a net of 19,400 residents to domestic migration and gained nearly 14,200 via international sources.

Michigan joined Wisconsin in seeing a net loss from vital event with deaths outpacing births by 12,482. Minnesota saw a natural increase of 11,617.

Read the latest issue of STUFF, a BizTimes Media publication highlighting southeastern Wisconsin careers in manufacturing, construction and the trades. Learn more about STUFF here: