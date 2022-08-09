Mitchell International paves CLEAR path for travelers

Travelers who dread waiting in long TSA lines at General Mitchell International Airport now have a remedy to quell their concerns as officials unveiled an innovative security screening system, CLEAR, on Tuesday. “This is an…

Travelers who dread waiting in long TSA lines at General Mitchell International Airport now have a remedy to quell their concerns as officials unveiled an innovative security screening system, CLEAR, on Tuesday. “This is an investment in our passengers’ experience at MKE,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the airport. Crowley noted the partnership between Mitchell International and CLEAR will provide at least 34 more jobs and the program is expected to generate more than $2.6 million in the local economy. Travelers, who choose to become CLEAR Plus members, can bypass long lines to verify their identity by scanning their eyes or fingers at a kiosk. After verification, CLEAR representatives guide members through a dedicated lane directly to TSA screeners, reducing the amount of waiting at a security checkpoint. “We want to showcase the innovation we continue to cultivate at the airport. We’re confident passengers will love the new technology and take advantage of the opportunity to travel faster through the airport,” said Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik said. As part of the partnership, CLEAR has covered all costs to implement the project, officials said. CLEAR senior vice president of operations Kyle McLaughlin said the ease of access will provide “a predictable way to travel.” Mitchell International is the 45th airport to partner with CLEAR, which serves nine of Milwaukee’s top 10 domestic destinations. In addition to working with airports, CLEAR also partners with stadiums to expedite security checkpoints. Travelers who join CLEAR Plus pay $16 per month with discounts available for those that have memberships with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express. Active military, veterans and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships. Clear Secure, Inc., which operates as CLEAR, was founded in 2010 and has more than 12 million members.