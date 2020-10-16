Notable Women in Manufacturing: Miranda Martens

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Number of years working in your current industry: 12

Number of years with your current company/firm: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: B.S. Criminal Justice and Biology / UW-Platteville

For the past 12 years, Miranda Martens has had a relentless focus on driving new initiatives and challenging the status quo at New Berlin-based Denali Ingredients LLC.

Denali is an ingredients manufacturer serving the ice cream, novelty, fluid dairy, bakery, and food service markets.

She started as a temporary hourly employee in the quality lab and transitioned to the role of quality supervisor before working her way up to her current position as plant manager.

Denali has achieved six consecutive years of growth under her leadership and is positioned to continue that trajectory.

According to Robb Hinn, vice president of operations at Denali Ingredients, much of the company’s manufacturing success can be attributed to her determination to solve problems and strategize options in not only areas of her expertise, but also areas of limited exposure.

“She takes “can do” to a new level by overcoming obstacles that would deter most,” said Hinn.

Over the last 18 months, Martens led the implementation of the company’s new ERP software, which has led to accurate, real-time data driving its manufacturing strategy.

“Miranda is a servant leader that has developed a solid team by mentoring and practicing an inclusive leadership style,” said Hinn. “She is an outspoken proponent of the coaching method of leadership that focuses on collaboration and engagement as well as feedback and learning. Her personal commitment to developing coaches on her team has led to overall improved team performance and competency.”