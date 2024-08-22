Minnesota restaurant chain to open in former Sprecher taproom space at Bayshore

Twin Cities-based Mallards Restaurant is coming to Bayshore later this year, the Glendale retail center announced Thursday, taking over Sprecher Brewing Co.’s former taproom.

Mallards is a family-owned, southern-inspired restaurant with four locations in Minnesota and one in New Richmond, Wisconsin, where the company also has its offices. Its forthcoming location at Bayshore will mark Mallards’ first step into the southeastern Wisconsin market.

The restaurant is slated to open this winter at 5689 N. Bayshore Drive, adjacent to the central town square and green space known as The Yard. That 9,313-square-foot restaurant space was home to the Sprecher Restaurant & Pub from 2013 to 2019 and then to the pop-up Sprecher Taproom last summer. Sprecher Brewing Co. has its headquarters facility less than two miles south of Bayshore at 701 W. Glendale Ave.

Owners David and Gail Suddath opened Mallards in 2013 in a marina on the St. Croix River in Minnesota. The couple is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, and touts southern hospitality as a cornerstone of the Mallards dining experience. Mallards blends a casual vibe with upscale food using fresh ingredients to craft southern comfort dishes, according to a news release.

“Our family has Wisconsin ties so having the opportunity to deepen those and expand our concept to other areas of the state was always our dream,” said David and Gail Suddath. “Community is important to us and we can’t wait to bring something new and delicious to the North Shore.”

Mallards fan favorites include Lobster Rolls, Jambalaya, Surf & Turf, Blackened Fish Tacos and Pecan Crusted Walleye. The restaurant will also offer a wine list, tap beer and craft cocktails as well as desserts, including Homemade Key Lime Pie.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mallards to Bayshore and the surrounding North Shore,” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager at Bayshore. “The menu is unique to the area and Mallards’ warm and welcoming ambiance is a great fit for the community.”