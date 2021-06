Minnesota real estate investment firm buys New Berlin industrial building occupied by Quad division

An affiliate of Edina, Minnesota-based Capital Partners purchased a 90,000-square-foot industrial building at 16600 W. Glendale Ave. in New Berlin from an affiliate of Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust for $5.2 million, according to state…

Just Closed | 90,089 SF Single Tenant Industrial New Berlin, Wisconsin (Milwaukee) Net Leased to Quad Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) Special thanks to @firstindustrial , @QuadGraphics , Capital Partners, and @ColliersIntl_WI teammates @jenhuberbullock @Heatherdorf pic.twitter.com/VENIwWxztv — Tom Shepherd Sr. (@TomShepherd_Sr) June 14, 2021

An affiliate of Edina, Minnesota-based Capital Partners purchased a 90,000-square-foot industrial building at 16600 W. Glendale Ave. in New Berlin from an affiliate of Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust for $5.2 million, according to state records. The building is occupied by the In-Store division of Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc. Jen Huber-Bullock and Heather Dorfler of Colliers Wisconsin brokered the deal for First Industrial. The property was sold for well above its $2.9 million assessed value, according to Waukesha County records. “We had multiple offers so the price got bid up,” Huber-Bullock said. Capital Partners is one of the largest industrial real estate investors in the Twin Cities area. The acquisition is its first entry into the Wisconsin market, Huber-Bullock said. “There were anxious to get into the Milwaukee market and are likely to do more acquisitions (in the area),” she said.