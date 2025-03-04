Minnesota architecture and engineering firm to open Milwaukee-area office

Looking to accommodate growth in its Wisconsin business, Minnesota-based architecture and engineering firm TKDA announced Tuesday that it will open a Milwaukee-area office, in Wauwatosa this spring.
The company, which primarily works in the aviation, surface transportation, industrial and manufacturing and water infrastructure industries in Wisconsin, will lease 3,000 square feet at 1200 N. Mayfair Road.
The office will house 14 employees, including some existing employees already living in the Milwaukee area and working remotely, according to the announcement.
Further, TKDA is currently hiring for several positions in Milwaukee, including traffic engineers, transportation planners, aviation engineers, facilities engineers, and regional leadership positions.
The company has 400 total employees across its existing locations in Saint Paul and Duluth, Minnesota; Chicago; San Bernardino, California; and Seattle.
“We are excited to expand TKDA into eastern Wisconsin to allow our current employees working remotely here a place to collaborate in person, as well as to establish a place to grow our business,” said TKDA chief executive officer Jeff Lipovetz. “Our company has a legacy of over 100 years of providing trusted engineering and architecture solutions, and this new office space will integrate well between our Chicago and Twin Cities operations, furthering our impact in the region.”
Built in 1999, the 130,000-square-foot building at 1200 N. Mayfair Road is owned by Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm Wangard Partners
.