Real Estate

Minnesota architecture and engineering firm to open Milwaukee-area office

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from TKDA
Learn more about:
TKDAWangard PartnersJeff Lipovetz

Looking to accommodate growth in its Wisconsin business, Minnesota-based architecture and engineering firm TKDA announced Tuesday that it will open a Milwaukee-area office, in Wauwatosa this spring. The company, which primarily works in the aviation, surface transportation, industrial and manufacturing and water infrastructure industries in Wisconsin, will lease 3,000 square feet at 1200 N. Mayfair Road.

