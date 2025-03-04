Minnesota architecture and engineering firm to open Milwaukee-area office

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Looking to accommodate growth in its Wisconsin business, Minnesota-based architecture and engineering firm TKDA announced Tuesday that it will open a Milwaukee-area office, in Wauwatosa this spring. The company, which primarily works in the aviation, surface transportation, industrial and manufacturing and water infrastructure industries in Wisconsin, will lease 3,000 square feet at 1200 N. Mayfair Road.

The office will house 14 employees, including some existing employees already living in the Milwaukee area and working remotely, according to the announcement.

“We are excited to expand TKDA into eastern Wisconsin to allow our current employees working remotely here a place to collaborate in person, as well as to establish a place to grow our business,” said TKDA chief executive officer Jeff Lipovetz. “Our company has a legacy of over 100 years of providing trusted engineering and architecture solutions, and this new office space will integrate well between our Chicago and Twin Cities operations, furthering our impact in the region.”