Milwaukee | Founded: 2018

Industry: Warehousing and distribution

Employees: 21

MilwaukeeWarehouse is a warehouse and distribution services company that provides storage of raw materials and finished goods to local manufacturers, food-grade warehouse services to the food and beverage industry, container unload and distribution services to big box retailers as well as order fulfillment and cross dock services.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

- Advertisement -

John Arcuri, president: “Manufacturers continue to place greater emphasis on their core manufacturing business, outsourcing peripheral activities such as warehousing and distribution to third-party logistics providers that can run this operation more efficiently and at a lower cost. We are also seeing a strong demand from the international business community for U.S.-based distribution centers.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We are excited to have completed the conversion to our new warehouse management system in 2023 and to have expanded into our third warehouse facility in 2024.”

- Advertisement -

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Greater emphasis and appreciation for trade skills. Milwaukee is a great manufacturing town. These skills need to be developed and celebrated.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

- Advertisement -

“Kindness is the most underrated skill in business.”