Milwaukee’s Forman Mills store could close as parent company faces bankruptcy

By
-
The Forman Mills store in Milwaukee, at 4061 N. 54th St. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Pennsauken, New Jersey-based retailer Forman Mills could close its lone Milwaukee location, as well as several others nationwide, if a buyer for the company is not found. If Forman Mills does not secure a buyer, the company’s chief executive officer expects the company will need to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a WARN

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

