Milwaukee’s Forman Mills store could close as parent company faces bankruptcy

Pennsauken, New Jersey-based retailer Forman Mills
could close its lone Milwaukee location, as well as several others nationwide, if a buyer for the company is not found. If Forman Mills does not secure a buyer, the company’s chief executive officer expects the company will need to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a WARN notice filed Tuesday.
If the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 33 employees at the Milwaukee Forman Mills location will lose their jobs. The store is located in the Midtown Center on Milwaukee’s northwest side at 4061 N. 54th
St. The location was previously a Piggly Wiggly store.
Forman Mills stores carry home goods and clothing for all ages. The Milwaukee store opened in 2018.
The company also has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio.
“Based on the economic circumstances and operational needs of the business, your position has been eliminated,” according to a list of frequently asked questions Forman Mills created for its laid off employees. "At this point the company has not made any decisions related to a bankruptcy filing."
If Forman Mills can’t find a buyer for the company, the Milwaukee location will be permanently closed 60 days from June 5, which is the date employees were notified.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information Tuesday.
A report written by WHYY-FM radio in Philadelphia, shows that Forman Mills laid off 119 corporate workers
at its headquarters earlier this month. Forman Mills is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly not providing sufficient notice for those layoffs.
"At least 50 of (Forman Mills') employees as well as 33% of (its) full-time workforce at the Pennsauken facility were terminated," according to a complaint in the lawsuit.