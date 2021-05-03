Milwaukee’s Downtown Dining Week to return in June

Milwaukee-area diners will enjoy a second Downtown Dining Week this year.

The event is set to return June 3 to 13, featuring specially priced menus at 21 participating restaurants. Lunch is available for $13 and dinner for $25 or $35. A new family meal option will be available at select eateries.

In January and February, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 put on a winter Downtown Dining Week that included 23 restaurants.

“Given the challenges our restaurateurs have faced over the last year, we’re thrilled to be able to offer two Downtown Dining Weeks in one year,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Downtown Dining Week showcases the culinary talents in our city and encourages the community to come out and support them with some incentivized pricing. It’s the perfect win/win.”

Curbside, carryout, and limited indoor and outdoor seating options will be available for diners to patronize safely and at their own comfort level, according to a news release.

The summer edition of Downtown Diner Week includes: Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Flannery’s, The Knick, The Loaded Slate, Mader’s German Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Proof Pizza, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, SportClub, Third Coast Provisions, Third Street Tavern, Uncle Buck’s, Vagabond, Ward’s House of Prime, and Who’s on Third.