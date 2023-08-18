Milwaukee woman sentenced after stealing pandemic-related unemployment benefits

By
-

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after she devised a scheme to steal thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits that were made available under the federal COVID relief CARES Act. Nikki Brown stole $499,498 in unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Justice. She pled guilty to one count

Ashley Smart
