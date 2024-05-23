Milwaukee Tool’s executive management team will continue to lead company

Following the promotion of Steve Richman
, former senior group president at Milwaukee Tool
, to a new role with the manufacturer’s parent company, Milwaukee Tool will continue to be led by its senior management team.
Richman is now the chief executive officer at Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries
.
"The TTI Group and Milwaukee Tool remains in a strong position to deliver exceptional performance through the leadership of a talented and experienced executive team," reads a statement from Milwaukee Tool. Our leadership teams have been together over 16 years, and this will allow for a seamless transition. Responsibilities of Steve’s previous role as senior group president have been re-distributed throughout the executive management team who will continue to report to Steve."
Milwaukee Tools executive management team includes:
-
Shane Moll, group president: power tools, equipment, outdoor power equipment, digital product, platform and product service, finance, IT, legal and regulatory.
-
Tim Albrecht, group president: hand tools, layout, storage, PPE, brand and channel marketing, and talent and recruiting.
-
Scott Griswold, group president: power tool accessories and outdoor power accessories.
-
James Wamsley, group president: manufacturing, distribution and service operations, supply chain, sourcing, quality, and environmental, health and safety.
-
Darrell Hendrix, group president: U.S. and Latin America, sales, jobsite solutions, customer service, Team TTI, recruiting and training and development.
"Steve Richman’s appointment as CEO is effective immediately," according to the statement. "We are confident that under his leadership at TTI, our company will continue to innovate and thrive."