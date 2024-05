Milwaukee Tool’s executive management team will continue to lead company

Following the promotion of Steve Richman, former senior group president at Milwaukee Tool, to a new role with the manufacturer’s parent company, Milwaukee Tool will continue to be led by its senior management team. Richman is now the chief executive officer at Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries. “The TTI Group and Milwaukee Tool remains in a

Following the promotion of Steve Richman , former senior group president at Milwaukee Tool , to a new role with the manufacturer’s parent company, Milwaukee Tool will continue to be led by its senior management team. Richman is now the chief executive officer at Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries . "The TTI Group and Milwaukee Tool remains in a strong position to deliver exceptional performance through the leadership of a talented and experienced executive team," reads a statement from Milwaukee Tool. Our leadership teams have been together over 16 years, and this will allow for a seamless transition. Responsibilities of Steve’s previous role as senior group president have been re-distributed throughout the executive management team who will continue to report to Steve." Milwaukee Tools executive management team includes:"Steve Richman’s appointment as CEO is effective immediately," according to the statement. "We are confident that under his leadership at TTI, our company will continue to innovate and thrive."