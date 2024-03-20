Logout
Manufacturing

Milwaukee Tool sales grew 10.7% in 2023 as company leans into AI, data center market

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Milwaukee Tool's downtown Milwaukee office building at 551 N. 5th St.
Last updated

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool grew its sales 10.7% in local currency in 2023, according to the annual report from its parent company Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries (or TTI). That puts Milwaukee Tool’s annual revenue at around $8.9 billion based on prior disclosures. Milwaukee Tool has seen a compound annual growth rate of 22% since 2010. Sales

