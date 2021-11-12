Milwaukee Tool, Milwaukee Academy of Science partner to offer students woodworking, computer science experience

A partnership between Milwaukee Tool and the Milwaukee Academy of Science has opened new opportunities for its students to try their hand at woodworking and computer science.

The fast-growing Brookfield-based tool maker was among the top donors to MAS’s recent building expansion, which involved converting the third floor of what was formerly a hospital wing to house high school and middle school classrooms, staff offices and a multipurpose STEAM lab.

Milwaukee Tool’s $250,000 commitment to the STEAM lab included 300 pieces of equipment and tools, along with wood and hardware for students to complete building projects. Employees have also volunteered their time to teach woodworking and computer science classes for MAS middle school students and computer science for high school students through the Microsoft TEALS program.

For students who want to explore a future in the trades, the company is working to host tours and trainings at local apprentice schools.

The school, which was founded in 2000 in an effort to prepare more students of color for careers in the STEM and health fields, is located at 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave., formerly Milwaukee Hospital and Sinai Samaritan Medical Center. The recent expansion on the building’s third-floor will allow MAS to grow its enrollment from 1,250 students to 1,500 by 2024.

Other major donors to the school’s expansion include the Burke Foundation, Todd Wehr Foundation, Bradley Foundation, Kohl Philanthropies, Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Gary P. Grunau Good for Milwaukee Fund.

In addition, Steve Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool, joined the MAS board of directors earlier this year.