Milwaukee Tool leases building in Menomonee Falls, formerly used by Quad

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool is continuing its rapid expansion across southeastern Wisconsin with the lease of a large warehouse in Menomonee Falls.

The 388,800-square-foot facility on Shawn Circle was formerly used by Quad/Graphics Inc. The company moved out of the building earlier in the year after consolidating its distribution operations.

A Milwaukee Tool spokesperson confirmed in an email the company was leasing the facility for additional lab space.

Milwaukee Business Journal first reported the lease.

Milwaukee Tool is expanding its footprint in communities throughout metro Milwaukee.

Elsewhere in Menomonee Falls, it is developing a $100 million corporate campus in the Woodland Prime office park, north of Good Hope Road along Flint Drive. There, it is building a 215,000-square-foot technology center and has renovated an existing 52,000-square-foot office building. It plans to develop more on neighboring vacant land.

It also recently acquired a 370,000-square-foot vacant office building in downtown Milwaukee, where it plans to eventually employ up to 2,000 workers.

Milwaukee Tool is also building a factory in West Bend, where it will make hand tools for professional electricians and utility linemen. the facility could have 100 employees by 2025.