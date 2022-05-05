Milwaukee to host 2025 National Guard General Conference

The National Guard Association of the United States has selected Milwaukee as host city for its 2025 General Conference & Exhibition.

The event, set to take place Aug. 22-25, 2025, is expected to bring more that 4,000 visitors and generate an estimated economic impact of $6.5 million to the city, according to VISIT Milwaukee.

Now in its 147th year, the NGAUS General Conference is the association’s annual business meeting bringing together United States Army and Air National Guard officers. Attendees include family members, industry representatives and local officials. It will be the third time since 1998 that Milwaukee has hosted the NGAUS General Conference, which is more than any other city, said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and chief executive officer at VISIT Milwaukee.

“Active duty military, veterans, and those who lost their lives in service are an important part of the Milwaukee community and the Milwaukee story,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and chief executive officer at VISIT Milwaukee. “We could not be happier to welcome these members of the United States Armed Forces to our city. This continues a long and successful relationship with the National Guard.”

The conference will be put on by the Wisconsin National Guard Association Inc. Its agenda includes networking, setting the association’s legislative agenda and speeches by nationwide military and civilian leaders. Additionally, attendees will enjoy several social events, including special outings, receptions, dinners, mixers and luncheons.

Planning is still underway, but the events are expected to be held in “some of Milwaukee’s one-of-a-kind venues” across the city, VISIT Milwaukee said.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome thousands of citizen soldiers and airmen from the National Guard Association to Milwaukee,” said Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “This conference represents a wonderful chance to showcase what makes Wisconsin and Milwaukee such a special place. With delegations from all 54 states and territories, we’re promoting the professional development, knowledge sharing and partnerships that make the National Guard a vital part of our nation’s military.”

VISIT Milwaukee highlighted some of the local landmarks that stand in honor and support of the U.S. Armed Forces including the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, featuring standing tributes inside and around the center, and the Soldiers Home and Wood National Cemetery on the grounds of Milwaukee’s Veteran Affairs Medical Center. In addition, the 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is stationed at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.