Milwaukee tech startup Aeroplicity launches blockchain-backed aerospace and defense platform

By
-
Jerome Miastkowski, founder and chief executive officer of Aeroplicity (right), and Jamey Rose, CTO and co-founder.

Newly launched Milwaukee startup Aeroplicity Inc. has created a blockchain-based aerospace and defense platform geared toward small and medium-sized businesses. The company’s “Traceability” application allows businesses to create digital twins of their documents, which can be shared through QR codes, eliminating the need for physical copies. The use of blockchain technology ensures the authenticity of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display