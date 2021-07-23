Milwaukee streetcar to resume normal service levels on Aug. 1

The Hop, downtown Milwaukee’s streetcar operation, announced that it will resume normal service levels and scheduling beginning Sunday, Aug. 1.

Ridership on The Hop dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic and its operations were scaled back. The move to resume normal service levels is a reflection of the increase in activity in downtown Milwaukee and improving ridership, according to a news release from The Hop.

“It’s been fantastic to see our great city coming back to life this summer, with more and more people both returning to work downtown and taking advantage of the many great dining and entertainment destinations along the route,” city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works commissioner Jeff Polenske said. “We’re excited to return to our pre-pandemic hours and service levels, and committed to maintaining a safe environment on the vehicles as our ridership continues to rebound.”

Beginning Aug. 1, the Hop’s schedule will once again be 5 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, with service every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 20 minutes during off peak hours and on weekends.