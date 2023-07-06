Milwaukee Rep has raised $61 million of the $75 million needed to build new theater complex

has raised 81% of the $75 million it needs to build a new downtown Milwaukee theater complex, which will be named the Associated Bank Theater Center, replacing and in the same location as its Patty & Jay Barker Theater Complex at 122 E. Wells St. The crucial funding benchmark, which brings funds raised for the project to $61 million, was achieved through the Milwaukee Rep’s Powering Milwaukee Campaign, and boosted most recently by the Petullo Challenge. Issued by an anonymous donor and Anthony Petullo, a sustaining trustee, the challenge matched every new or increased gift dollar for dollar through June 30, 2023 up to $7.5 million. In a press release issued Thursday, Chad Bauman, the Milwaukee Rep’s executive director, thanked Petulla and the unnamed donor, for providing an incentive to new donors that helped pushing the fundraising effort closer to its final goal. “By raising 81% of our goal, we now get down to the exciting work of finalizing timelines and vendors for the new Associated Bank Theater Center,” Bauman said. “We could not have reached this point in the campaign without our fantastic co-chairs, Tammy Belton-Davis, Bill and Sandy Haack, Jeff and Sarah Joerres, and Craig and Mara Swan, our dedicated board president Judy Hansen, our trustees, several key community advisors, and staff who have worked tirelessly this past year and a half to bring our new state of the art theater to life. While we still have a way to go, it is hearting to see the community rally together in such a positive way.” The Associated Bank Theater Center complex will include three performances spaces, as well as a large, unified lobby providing opportunities for community events. The new space will also include the Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center, which will serve more than 20,000 students. Funding will also go towards an expanded offsite production center employing hundreds of local artisans, and venues with modern audience amenities. The Milwaukee Rep’s 2023-24 season, marking its 70th anniversary, will continue as planned in its current home starting in September and featuring 12 full productions in all three theater venues through May 2024. More information on the construction timeline for thewill be announced later this summer.