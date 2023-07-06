Milwaukee Rep has raised $61 million of the $75 million needed to build new theater complex

By
-
A rendering gives a sense of what the new entrance to The Milwaukee Rep will look like once the Associated Bank Theater Center is complete. (Rendering courtesy of the The Rep)

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has raised 81% of the $75 million it needs to build a new downtown Milwaukee theater complex, which will be named the Associated Bank Theater Center, replacing and in the same location as its Patty & Jay Barker Theater Complex at 122 E. Wells St. The crucial funding benchmark, which brings

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

