Milwaukee Public Museum continues its phased reopening, resumes Wednesday hours

The Milwaukee Public Museum announced it will reopen on Wednesdays beginning this week.

Beginning Nov. 17, MPM will widen its days of operations to six days a week, which is part of its phased reopening plan.

“Reopening the museum on Wednesdays is an exciting next step for Milwaukee Public Museum,” said MPM president and CEO Ellen Censky. “We have been working toward this milestone since reopening the museum in March, and it is another sign of progress toward pre-pandemic operations. We are excited to offer visitors another weekday full of opportunities to explore the natural world and learn about cultures from across the globe.”

MPM now has all exhibits open to museum visitors, including the Puelicher Butterfly Wing, featuring live tropical butterflies, and the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium and Dome Theater. The museum also features Voyage to the Deep, a “limited engagement deep-sea adventure” geared toward children, MPM said.

Visitors can access MPM exhibits Wednesdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MPM reopened on Mondays last month, and Zilli Hospitality Group also reopened both the café and coffee kiosk. Refreshments are available for purchase during limited hours of operation, Thursday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the coffee kiosk, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the café.

MPM began its phased reopening in March, following closures related to COVID-19. In July, it reopened its Daniel M. Soref Planetarium with the debut of “Stargazers of Africa.” In August, it reopened its newly updated Puelicher Butterfly Wing.