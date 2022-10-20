Milwaukee pro soccer team will be backed by ‘pretty significant’ ownership group, Kacmarcik says

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Officials, including Jim Kacmarcik, Justin Papadakis, Mike Lovell, SR Mills, and Maria Van Hoorn of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. display Milwaukee Pro Soccer scarves.
Jim KacmarcikCredit: Jake Hill Now that the deal between Milwaukee Pro Soccer and the USL Championship league has been finalized, next steps for the franchise include recruiting a team of local owners.…

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display