Milwaukee Pretzel Co. to double the size of its production facility

Seeing continuous growth,is planning to more than double the size of its production facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. "As we've gotten bigger, as we've brought in more specialized machinery, and just got brand recognition, our year-over-year growth has allowed for more sales opportunities and this expansion is coming from that organically," said, chief operating officer and president. He owns the company with his wife, Katie. The couple started Milwaukee Pretzel Co. in 2013, specializing in soft, handmade Bavarian pretzels. Expanding over the years, they bought their current facility, located at 8050 N. Granville Woods Road, in 2020 with an eye on future expansion. This year's planned expansion will increase the size of the facility from 22,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet. The company plans to start construction this spring and to complete the work between November of 2024 and January of 2025, according to Wessel.

The expansion will give the company more production floor space, as well as more warehouse space, freezer storage and docks. Production space is the largest part of the addition and will provide the company the ability to add processing improvements.

When the company started working out of its northwest side location, it employed about 30 people. About three years later the company is up to 105 employees. Wessel anticipates the company will add more employees as it completes its facility expansion. The company has expanded from its early days of handmade pretzel production, which it still does and Wessel said they will always do, to a higher output of product through automation. "The customers at certain levels just expect a consistency that you don't necessarily get with hand production, or they need a price point you just can't get with hand production," Wessel explained.

Milwaukee Pretzel Co. distributes its product to 20 states through food service establishments like bars and restaurants. Their frozen grocery line, which started in 2020, can be found in 10 states, according to Wessel. The company has also been growing its fundraising program.

In addition to their soft pretzel products, the company's products include fully twisted pretzels, pretzel bites and buns, and dips like mustards, according to the company website.

