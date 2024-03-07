Milwaukee Pretzel Co. to double the size of its production facility
Last updated
What's New
BizPeople
Submit a BizPeople
Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.
Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.
Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.
The expansion will give the company more production floor space, as well as more warehouse space, freezer storage and docks. Production space is the largest part of the addition and will provide the company the ability to add processing improvements.When the company started working out of its northwest side location, it employed about 30 people. About three years later the company is up to 105 employees. Wessel anticipates the company will add more employees as it completes its facility expansion. The company has expanded from its early days of handmade pretzel production, which it still does and Wessel said they will always do, to a higher output of product through automation. "The customers at certain levels just expect a consistency that you don't necessarily get with hand production, or they need a price point you just can't get with hand production," Wessel explained.
Milwaukee Pretzel Co. distributes its product to 20 states through food service establishments like bars and restaurants. Their frozen grocery line, which started in 2020, can be found in 10 states, according to Wessel. The company has also been growing its fundraising program.
In addition to their soft pretzel products, the company's products include fully twisted pretzels, pretzel bites and buns, and dips like mustards, according to the company website.[caption id="attachment_586189" align="aligncenter" width="1272"] Milwaukee Pretzel Co.'s Milwaukee facility. Image from Google Maps[/caption]