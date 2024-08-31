Subscribe
Transportation & Logistics

Milwaukee County seeks federal funding to build international terminal at Mitchell International

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Shuttered Concourse E at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Milwaukee Mitchell International AirportDavid CrowleyTim Albrecht
Last updated

Milwaukee County officials are seeking federal funding to build an international terminal at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which would replace long vacant Concourse E at the airport. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Tool group president Tim Albrecht, and several other local leaders gathered at a press conference Friday to rally support for the project.

