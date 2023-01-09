Milwaukee man used illegal tax scheme to buy a new house, Mercedes

Complaint states man falsely obtained $1.1 million

By
-

Last updated on January 9th, 2023 at 02:38 pmA Milwaukee man has been sentenced to serve 60 months in jail after he used a tax refund scheme to illegally obtain over $1 million. Francis Burns was sentenced in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and will be required to repay the $1,127,960 he illegally obtained. Burns

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

