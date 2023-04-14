Milwaukee leaders share their vision of how the city can become a national leader in AI

From left are: Don Vu, Michael Lovell and Mark Mone.

Leaders from Northwestern Mutual’s Data Science Institute see many ways that artificial intelligence could position Milwaukee as a national leader in technology and research. During a roundtable discussion held Thursday, Marquette University president Michael Lovell, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee chancellor Mark Mone and Don Vu, Northwestern Mutual’s chief data officer, shared how the NMDSI partnership is

Ashley Smart
