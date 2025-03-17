30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Jamie Andrzejewski, Nourish Natural Products

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Jamie Andrzejewski
Founder and owner
Nourish Natural Products | Bayside
Age: 47
After working in corporate marketing for nearly two decades, Jamie Andrzejewski struck out on her own to launch Nourish Natural Products in 2018. Initially inspired by a DIY lip balm kit Andrzejewski’s daughter received for her birthday, Nourish produces a line of organic products for the body, mind and home, including bug spray, deodorant, room sprays and essential oil blends – now sold online, at community events and retailers across the state and Midwest.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“As southeast Wisconsin’s health and biohealth sectors expand, the region is embracing a more interconnected approach to wellness – blending scientific breakthroughs with holistic health. With its strong sense of community, Milwaukee is well-positioned to lead this movement, fostering emotional, mental and physical well-being.
“While challenges persist, including high rates of chronic disease, I remain optimistic about our potential for transformation. By prioritizing integrated wellness and drawing inspiration from Blue Zones, we can create a healthier future.
“To achieve this, we must: Prioritize mental and emotional wellness in schools and workplaces through mindfulness and resilience-building practices; expand access to nutritious food through community initiatives and partnerships; encourage active lifestyles by enhancing parks, trails and walkable spaces; and foster strong community connections to support well-being.
“By embracing holistic wellness, we can build a healthier, more connected community – one that values compassion, mindfulness and proactive well-being initiatives for all.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“I want to grow Nourish Natural Products into a national brand while staying true to our values of wellness and kindness. But my deeper mission is to transform how people care for themselves.
“Before launching Nourish, I discovered mindful self-compassion, which changed my life. Learning to be kind to myself reshaped how I faced challenges, and I want to share that with others. Over the next 30 years, I aim to: Bring self-compassion and resilience education into schools, helping children navigate life with confidence and kindness; foster purpose across generations, ensuring everyone feels valued and engaged; and help Milwaukee become a model of collaborative abundance, where integrity and generosity drive business success and partnerships are built on the belief that everyone can win.
“At the heart of everything I do, I want to empower people to live with intention, kindness and purpose – because when individuals thrive, communities thrive.”
What’s your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Milwaukee is a city where you can dream big, make an impact, and build a purposeful life. What makes it special isn’t just the opportunities, it’s the people. We are kind, full of integrity, and deeply committed to supporting one another.
“Here, you’ll find: A community that lifts you up – whether you’re an entrepreneur, artist, activist, or professional, people rally behind you; a culture of collaboration – businesses and leaders work together, celebrating success and embracing generosity; a focus on health and wellness – Milwaukee is growing as a hub for holistic wellness and mindful living; and a vibrant, four-season lifestyle – while summers thrive, we’re reimagining winters to be just as engaging.
“If you seek a city where kindness fuels progress and purpose-driven people make a difference, Milwaukee is the place to be. This city is on the rise, and you have the opportunity to help shape its future.”