Milwaukee gets $14.7 million in federal funds for Harbor District RiverWalk

The state Department of Transportation has allocated $14.7 million in federal funds to the City of Milwaukee’s Harbor District Harbor View RiverWalk project, the Department of City Development announced today. The Harbor District Harbor View RiverWalk would be three-quarters of a mile in length, south of Harbor View Plaza, which is located at the eastern end of East Greenfield Avenue, along the Kinnickinnic River. The grant’s funding will supplement the available TIF funds to construct the Harbor District Harbor View Riverwalk in two phases: Phase One will construct the RiverWalk path itself, associated landscaping, and seating areas. DCD will issue a bid this fall, with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2025. Phase Two will include Riverwalk amenities, including a deck over the river, a live performance stage, and a building with restrooms. It also includes The Node, an area that allows the public close proximity to the water while providing an aquatic habitat. A second bid issuance will follow Phase One, with construction by the end of 2026. Based on feedback from the public and neighborhood residents, DCD worked to design the space with its design consultant, the Smith Group, as well as its partners, the Harbor District, Komatsu Mining Corp., and We Energies. The Harbor District Harbor View RiverWalk project was announced in conjunction with the redevelopment package for the Komatsu Mining Corp. headquarters and manufacturing facility in the Harbor District in 2021. The RiverWalk will be built alongside the Komatsu site at 401 E. Greenfield Ave. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="558722,558723,558721,558719,558717,558718,558720,558726,558725,558716,558690"]