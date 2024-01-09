Milwaukee Film CEO to step down, interim leader named

Milwaukee Film announced Tuesday that its longtime president and chief executive officer Jonathan Jackson has resigned and Anne Reed, former head of the Wisconsin Humane Society, will take his place in the interim.

Jackson has led Milwaukee Film since its 2008 inception, first as artistic director and then as executive director, before assuming the role of CEO in 2020. Calling his decision to leave the nonprofit “bittersweet,” Jackson didn’t provide much explanation for the move other than to say it’s time “to begin a new chapter.” He and his family plan to remain in Milwaukee. Going forward, Jackson will be recognized as the nonprofit’s founding artistic director.

“Milwaukee Film has been a huge part of my life and I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to catalyze the power of film and help build this vital Milwaukee institution from scratch,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible journey and I couldn’t be more thankful to the many mentors, supporters, and colleagues that have worked tirelessly by my side to bring this dream to fruition.”

Reed, who retired in 2022 from her longtime post as president and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society, will lead Milwaukee Film as interim CEO while the nonprofit embarks on a national search for a new permanent leader.