Milwaukee Film CEO to step down, interim leader named

Milwaukee Film announced Tuesday that its longtime president and chief executive officer Jonathan Jackson has resigned and Anne Reed, former head of the Wisconsin Humane Society, will take his place in the interim.
Jackson has led Milwaukee Film since its 2008 inception, first as artistic director and then as executive director, before assuming the role of CEO in 2020. Calling his decision to leave the nonprofit “bittersweet,” Jackson didn’t provide much explanation for the move other than to say it’s time “to begin a new chapter.” He and his family plan to remain in Milwaukee. Going forward, Jackson will be recognized as the nonprofit’s founding artistic director.
“Milwaukee Film has been a huge part of my life and I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to catalyze the power of film and help build this vital Milwaukee institution from scratch,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible journey and I couldn’t be more thankful to the many mentors, supporters, and colleagues that have worked tirelessly by my side to bring this dream to fruition.”
Reed, who retired in 2022 from her longtime post as president and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society, will lead Milwaukee Film as interim CEO while the nonprofit embarks on a national search for a new permanent leader.
“We, too, are bittersweet with Jonathan’s decision to move on, but we are incredibly grateful for everything he has done to take Milwaukee Film from its infancy to one of the most recognized and well-respected film organizations in the country,” said Susan Mikulay, Milwaukee Film board chair.
Founded in 2008 by former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Bill and Carmen Haberman of the Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation, the nonprofit operates the annual Milwaukee Film Festival, which marked its 15th year in 2023, and the Oriental Theatre on the city’s East Side. It’s also known for its year-round educational programs for teachers and students as well as its professional development curriculum, awards programming and funding opportunities for Milwaukee filmmakers.
Notably during his tenure, Jackson led Milwaukee Film in 2017 to take over operations of the Oriental Theatre and launch a multi-million dollar revitalization of the historic venue. He was also instrumental in navigating the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Milwaukee Film to pause in-person activities for 17 months and pivot to all-virtual cinema offerings and a virtual film festival.
“He’s been with us since the start and he deserves a lot of credit for getting us to where we are today,” said Abele. “We wish him well in his new adventures and thank him for his service and hard work.”