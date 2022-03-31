Anne Reed to retire as Wisconsin Humane Society’s president and CEO

Anne Reed, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Humane Society, announced she will retire this fall. Reed spent three decades as an attorney at Milwaukee law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren before taking…

"On behalf of the board of directors, staff, and volunteers, we want to thank Anne for her outstanding leadership and impact over more than a decade with the Wisconsin Humane Society," said Dave Hecker, board chair. "Anne’s vision and strategy have transformed the organization, making a significant impact on thousands of animals and people in need, while deepening WHS’s strength and sustainability.” In its announcement, the organization highlighted some of Reed’s contributions over the past 12 years, including a push toward progressive, people-centered approaches to adoption practices, medical and behavioral support, and foster programs. The average live release rate for animals increased from below 80% in 2010 to 91% in 2021. The humane society has more than doubled its budget and employee count since Reed took over in 2010. Then, the organization had 100 employees and a $6 million budget. Today, it has 240 employees and has a $14 million budget. In that time, WHS has opened new shelters in Saukville and Racine, launched a public spay/neuter clinic in Milwaukee County, and acquired the animal shelters serving Racine, Green Bay and Door County. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve as president and CEO during this period of impact and growth, and I want to offer my gratitude to our employees whose hard work, dedication, and openness to change have allowed WHS to achieve so much," said Reed. "I also want to thank our volunteers, donors, and communities for their steadfast support of our work.” Kleibor’s appointment follows a multi-year leadership development and succession planning process led by WHS’s board of directors. Since joining WHS in 2007, Kleibor has held senior leadership positions in client services, animal care, shelter operations and shelter management. Most recently, she has led the development, communications and human resources teams. Kleibor led some of WHS’s largest animal rescues, including the emergency rescue of 94 animals from the condemned Orphan Kanines animal shelter in Racine in 2014, and the law enforcement seizure and intake of more than 160 animals from a home in Green Bay in 2021. She has also directed an expansion of WHS’s foster program. “Alison won’t skip a beat, and her enthusiasm for the Wisconsin Humane Society and profound knowledge of animal welfare will serve the organization in new and impactful ways,” said Reed. “I couldn’t dream of a better successor.” "I want to thank Anne for her distinguished leadership at WHS, and also the board and our staff for their confidence in me as I step into this role," Kleibor said. "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to continue to make a difference in the lives of animals and the people who love them." Anne Reed , president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Humane Society, announced she will retire this fall. 