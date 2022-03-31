Anne Reed to retire as Wisconsin Humane Society’s president and CEO

Alison Kleibor named as her successor

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Anne Reed
Anne Reed (Photo by Jake Hill)
Anne Reed, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Humane Society, announced she will retire this fall. Reed spent three decades as an attorney at Milwaukee law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren before taking…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display