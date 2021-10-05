Milwaukee data center, flex industrial building sold for nearly $4.7 million

A data center and flex industrial building near the Milwaukee-West Milwaukee border has been sold to an investor for $4.66 million, according to state records. Investors group KCMJ Investments LLC sold the 66,865-square-foot building at…

A data center and flex industrial building near the Milwaukee-West Milwaukee border has been sold to an investor for $4.66 million, according to state records. Investors group KCMJ Investments LLC sold the 66,865-square-foot building at 3701 W. Burnham St., Milwaukee, to Milwaukee-based WSP Burnham LLC. The building has three tenants, including St. Louis-based Meridian International Group, according to a news release. It was built in 2001, and has an assessed value of $2.92 million, according to city records. KCMJ Investments listed its buyer's agent as Paul Kubenik of Fort Myers, Florida, in records posted by the state. It's registered agent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, is Dawn Alderton, and lists a West Allis address. WSP Burnham's registered agent is Gina Mittnacht. Brian Parrish and Matt Friedman of Milwaukee-based A data center and flex industrial building near the Milwaukee-West Milwaukee border has been sold to an investor for $4.66 million, according to state records. Investors group KCMJ Investments LLC sold the 66,865-square-foot building at 3701 W. Burnham St., Milwaukee, to Milwaukee-based WSP Burnham LLC. The building has three tenants, including St. Louis-based TierPoint LLC 's Milwaukee data center and Milwaukee-based GRAFF , whose parent company is, according to a news release. It was built in 2001, and has an assessed value of $2.92 million, according to city records. KCMJ Investments listed its buyer's agent as Paul Kubenik of Fort Myers, Florida, in records posted by the state. It's registered agent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, is Dawn Alderton, and lists a West Allis address. WSP Burnham's registered agent is Gina Mittnacht. Brian Parrish and Matt Friedman of Milwaukee-based PARADIGM Real Estate Corp. represented the seller in the transaction. Milwaukee-based Waterline Realty LLC represented the buyer.