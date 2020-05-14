Milwaukee County’s 18 suburban municipalities issue stay-at-home order

The 18 suburban municipalities in Milwaukee County have signed their own stay-at-home order that prohibits restaurants and bars from opening and limits gatherings of more than nine people until May 21.

The order, released early Thursday morning, follows the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

In the absence of Safer at Home, some cities and counties in the state have begun issuing their own stay-at-home guidelines. The city of Milwaukee, city of Racine and Dane County have all taken such actions.

Waukesha County executive Paul Farrow said late Wednesday he was not issuing such an order, but encouraged businesses to follow CDC and Wisconsin Economic Corp. guidelines for reopening business.

Under the order signed by the 18 Milwaukee County suburban municipalities and their 10 public health officials:

Restaurants and bars remain limited to carryout and curbside service.

Retail businesses are limited to 25% of their total occupancy limits or four individuals per 1,000 square feet.

Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, day spas, electrolysis providers, waxing salons, eyebrow-care establishments, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities may open with physical distancing measures, including a limit of one client per service provider.

Public gatherings are limited to fewer than 10 individuals.

The order is signed by Cudahy, Franklin, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Oak Creek, North Shore (including Bayside, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay), South Milwaukee/St. Francis, Wauwatosa and West Allis/West Milwaukee.

The order takes effect immediately and lifts May 21. The state’s “Safer at Home” order was set to expire May 26.

“I commend the public health officers representing the 19 Milwaukee County municipalities for operating with urgency to put orders in place that protect our communities,” said Milwaukee County executive David Crowley. “I understand this is a time of confusion and uncertainty and it is easy to lose faith. This is why I rely on our public health officers and the data available to guide the way. I remain committed to working toward a safe reopening based on the best information available. You can’t have a healthy economy without a healthy community. The well-being of all residents will always be my top priority.”

As of Thursday morning, there are 4,395 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 229 fatalities in Milwaukee County.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.

