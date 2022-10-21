Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas to become Fiserv’s VP of security

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas has accepted a new role as vice president of security for Brookfield-based fintech Fiserv. Lucas, who was not seeking re-election as sheriff, is stepping down from his position to take the Fiserv job.

Lucas will start his work for Fiserv on Oct. 24. He will be involved in every aspect of physical security, integrity investigations and all other incidents impacting Fiserv.

“It has been the high honor of my professional career to serve as Milwaukee County Sheriff,” said Lucas. “I thank the many friends and supporters of the Sheriff’s Office who placed their confidence and trust in me to deliver a high level of service to the people of Milwaukee County. I also thank the men and women of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office who worked daily to restore honor, integrity, and trust to the agency. Together, we helped make Milwaukee County strong and safe.”

Lucas has 46 years of law enforcement and public safety experience, including four years as Milwaukee County Sheriff, 10 years in executive leadership positions for Major League Baseball, and 25 years with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Lucas led a team that was responsible for safety and security at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, the Milwaukee County Circuit Courts, the Milwaukee County Jail and the Milwaukee County parks and freeway systems. Lucas also co-chaired the law enforcement and public safety sector committee in the planning and preparation for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Lucas ran for mayor this year, but finished fifth in the primary. He then indicated he would not seek re-election as sheriff this fall.

“I look forward to the next chapter in a long career of service and adding value to the Milwaukee community,” said Lucas.