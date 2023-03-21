Milwaukee County 2050 event will examine challenges and opportunities facing the community in coming decades

How will people in Milwaukee live, work and play in 2050? What are the key issues that the community must address to ensure its prosperity?

On Thursday, April 20, BizTimes Media will host the Milwaukee County 2050 event to examine the issues shaping its future. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Click here to register.

A growing megaregion, demographic shifts, artificial intelligence, and continued advancement in automation, will all take center stage as topics that will either advance or limit the growth of Milwaukee County over the next 30 years.

The Milwaukee County 2050 event will explore workforce development and leadership issues, focusing on training, transportation, economic development, access and the future of business here.

The program starts with a keynote presentation focused on future-proofing Milwaukee County. Business futurist Geoffrey Kasselman, CEO of Op2mize Energy, will cover underlying drivers of change, challenges and opportunities for Milwaukee County and the region, and potential strategies in areas like infrastructure, housing, employment, education, mobility and regional competition.

Following Kasselman’s remarks, a panel of business and community leaders will discuss a range of issues facing Milwaukee County. The panelists will include:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Abby Kursel , a partner with gener8tor

, a partner with gener8tor James Phelps, president of JCP Construction

Breakout sessions are also planned for the Milwaukee County 2050 event, which is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.