Milwaukee Bucks to support Black entrepreneurs through new partnership

The Milwaukee Bucks has partnered with New York-based nonprofit The Lonely Entrepreneur to support Black entrepreneurs in the process of starting or growing a businesses.

The Bucks announced Wednesday that the organization will provide funding to cover one year of free access to TLE’s ‘learning community’ for an unlimited number of Black entrepreneurs nationwide.

Resources include group business coaching, learning modules, templates, vendor reviews and discounts, and access to a network of peer entrepreneurs. Those interested can sign up beginning Jan. 13 through Jan. 20 via the nonprofit’s website.

Founded in 2016, The Lonely Entrepreneur offers coaching and consulting services to individual entrepreneurs and businesses through funding contributions of nonprofits, foundations, social responsibility and community efforts, and philanthropists.

“TLE’s entrepreneurial platform is a fantastic resource for aspiring business owners, and we’re hoping to extend it to as many Black entrepreneurs as we can beginning today,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, the Bucks’ vice president of corporate social responsibility.

The Bucks’ sponsorship backs TLE’s recently launched Black Entrepreneur Initiative, which aims to cover the cost of its learning community resources for 100,000 current and aspiring Black business owners across the country.

Outside of the initiative, access to TLE’s learning community is $99 per month.

Locally, the offer will be available through three Wisconsin-based organizations: the Milwaukee Chapter of the National Black MBA Association, MKE Black, and the Madison Region Economic Partnership. Black entrepreneurs from each of these organizations will receive TLE’s tools and resources to help them advance their businesses.

“Dr. King shared one thing with all entrepreneurs – a dream. But Black men and women face social and economic injustices that make that dream difficult,” said Michael Dermer, founder of The Lonely Entrepreneur. “We want to thank the Milwaukee Bucks for giving the dreams of Black men and women a better chance of coming to life. We hope to make a lasting and significant impact on their lives and their communities.”