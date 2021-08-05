Milwaukee Bucks to bring ‘The Cluckery’ to Mequon

After opening as a carryout and delivery-only restaurant in the Deer District last year, Cream City Cluckery is expanding into the North Shore with a brick-and-mortar location.

The Milwaukee Bucks, which own and operate the chicken tender restaurant concept, announced Wednesday that The Cluckery will open in October in the Mequon Pavilions retail center, located at 10944 N. Port Washington Rd. in Mequon.

The Cluckery’s 1,100-square-foot storefront will have limited indoor and outdoor seating. Diners can also place orders for carryout and delivery through DoorDash, EatStreet, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The Bucks’ decision to add a second location was prompted by the restaurant’s early success launching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cream City Cluckery originated in July of 2020 during the pandemic and has become a favorite chicken tender spot since its opening,” said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks ventures and development. “The quality of the product and the overwhelmingly positive customer response made it clear that we should expand our business beyond downtown.”

Belot said the franchise looks forward to opening additional Cluckery locations in the “near future.”

The Mequon restaurant will share the same menu as the downtown location, originally curated by Fiserv Forum senior executive chef Kenneth Hardiman. Its scratch-made items, including crispy chicken tenders, house-made sauces, mac and cheese, honey butter biscuits and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, utilize locally-sourced ingredients.

Beginning in October, The Cluckery will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.