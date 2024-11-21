Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo launches venture capital firm

Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo has launched a venture capital firm focused on impacting the sports, entertainment, consumer products, and technology industries.

Build Your Legacy Ventures is led by Antetokounmpo and his family, similar to the NBA superstar’s past business endeavors. Antetokounmpo serves as founder and general partner of the firm.

The firm will concentrate on early-stage investing and has already begun deploying capital from its first round, making two seed investments.

- Advertisement -

Build Your Legacy Ventures has invested in Unrivaled, a 3v3 professional women’s basketball league, and Candy Funhouse, an online confectionary platform.

BYL Ventures will also expand on Antetokounmpo’s experience as an entrepreneur and investor, from launching Improbable Media, to investments in the Milwaukee Brewers, Major League Soccer team Nashville SC and Los Angeles Golf Club, among others.

“I’m incredibly energized to launch BYL Ventures as a way to give back and support the next generation of visionaries,” said Antetokounmpo. “This fund is not just about capital; it’s about forging partnerships and opening my network to accelerate the growth trajectory for companies. I want to help other entrepreneurs, especially those who have faced barriers, to grow and succeed. BYL Ventures will be focused on finding people with big dreams and helping them make those dreams a reality.”

- Advertisement -

BYL Ventures will also act as an incubator for select companies, providing hands-on mentorship, operational guidance and strategic support. Founders in BYL Ventures’ incubation program will gain access to personalized growth plans, resources to refine their market strategies and business connections.

“BYL Ventures is built to support the next wave of innovative startups in multiple high-growth categories. Giannis brings an unmatched combination of global reach, acumen and a commitment to empowering diverse entrepreneurs,” said Tashi Nakanishi, general partner, BYL Ventures. “BYL Ventures will be a powerful force for founders who want to redefine industries and make a lasting impact.”