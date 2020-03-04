Milwaukee Brewing Co. launches new venture with Boston hard seltzer producer

Milwaukee Brewing Co.‘s line of craft beer is no longer the only beverage in production at its downtown facility.

The brewer has teamed up with Boston-based Sup! Organic Hard Seltzer to launch a new beverage company that already has several new products in the works, including a new brand of hard seltzer, according to a press release Tuesday.

The venture, formally known as Drink Design Collective, is led by Milwaukee Brewing Company’s David Hock as president and CEO and Sup! Organic’s Chase Brooks as founder and chief innovation officer. The duo has rolled out ambitious plans for product innovation and reaching new audiences.

“Chase and I share an exciting vision for the future of alcohol innovation at DDC,” said Hock. “We’re building a team that follows the path of strong beer distribution businesses and aim to lead the industry when it comes to bringing new brands to market.”

Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s new 50,000-square-foot facility at the former Pabst complex will serve as DDC’s headquarters and production site.

DDC is currently gearing up for its first product launch, Tierra Buena, a new hard seltzer that will hit pilot markets in spring 2020. The beverage is described as “the industry’s first-ever climate neutral certified product.” It’s made with Vitamin C and antioxidants, and comes in four flavors: Spiced Mango, Mixed Berry, Agave Lime and Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade.

Tierra Buena will be piloted in Boston, New York City, Chicago and Wisconsin before its official release later this year.

DDC is working toward licenses in distilling and winemaking, adding to its current brewing license.

“Rapid innovation is central to our vision, and (Milwaukee Brewing Co.’) facility provides the perfect environment to quickly dial in future product lines,” said Brooks.

Sup! Organic Hard Seltzer will also be produced at the Milwaukee Brewing Co. site. The first organic hard seltzer to hit the market, the brand has expanded across 20 states in the eastern and central U.S. since its 2019 launch in Boston and New York City.