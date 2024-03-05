Milwaukee-based WillBridge wants to help organizations leverage their data for greater social impact

The phrase "knowledge is power" is particularly true when it comes to our local nonprofits and foundations and the unique goals they seek to achieve.
For organizations with a focus on social impact to serve an individual at the highest level, they need as much information about that person as possible – critical data like health records, educational history, family history and more.
The problem is there isn’t a single database that houses all of this information in a centralized, compliant platform. Milwaukee-based WillBridge
, a public benefit corporation launched in 2022, was created to give organizations that secure platform.
WillBridge’s goal is to accelerate how organizations across multiple sectors leverage data and technology to achieve transformational community change. The organization was co-founded by Tina Chang
, chief executive officer of Brookfield-based SysLogic
, and Spencer Bonnie
, former executive director of Achieve Brown County
.
"Collective impact is really predicated on how organizations from multiple sectors share data with each other," said Bonnie. "That data is then used to paint a picture of what's going on with the population that all those entities are seeking to serve."
WillBridge is following in the steps of Achieve Brown County, which has a platform called the Brown County Community Information System. Through this system, various nonprofits, foundations, and social impact organizations can share individual-level data securely. What makes this system unique is the fact that these entities have not only found a solution for securely sharing data, but also for building trust between themselves, said Bonnie.
While at Achieve Brown County, he quickly realized the importance of what the nonprofit was doing. He began talking with Chang and the pair considered the possibility of creating a platform that would allow organizations across the country to securely share data in the same way. The first question the duo faced was: what organization would take this data in good faith, while meeting compliance and governance rules, and not share the data at any point in time?
"I couldn't find an organization that could be efficient and effective in offering all that technology has to offer while not having selfish uses of the data for their own benefit," said Chang.
This left one option: they would need to build out the platform themselves. Leaning on the roadmap laid out by Achieve Brown County, Chang’s team at SysLogic helped build out WillBridge’s DataCommunity platform.
Through the DataCommunity platform, nonprofits, health care systems, government agencies and social impact companies can improve how they identify and understand the needs of the populations they serve. Research institutions, health information exchanges and other data sharing organizations can collaborate and learn from one another while deepening the value of the data they hold.
DataCommunity is secure and allows organizations to remain fully compliant with federal laws like HIPAA and COPPA.
"We take our responsibility for ensuring the safe and ethical use of data very seriously,” said Bonnie. “What that especially means is we will not do anything with the data that is shared with us except what the data contributors tell us we should do with it.”
State-level change
Chang and Bonnie aren’t stopping with the creation of the DataCommunity platform. Together, the pair helped introduce a regulatory framework for data sharing between organizations a bill was introduced in the state Assembly in December and a public hearing on the legislation was held in February.
“We really care that there are rules of engagement and a playbook to follow that shows how you share data with good governance, good cybersecurity and good data,” said Chang.
Under the bill, a data owner would be required to limit the access to, sharing of, and use of its data to what is adequate, relevant, and reasonably necessary for the purposes for which the data is collected or generated. A data owner would also be required to establish and ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements and with internal policies related to the review of data sharing and data use requests.
"A lot of people ask, 'So, what's in it for you, Tina and Spencer?' Actually, nothing. We're already following great rules because we know how to and we care. But we recognize that there's no playbook out there of how to do good, responsible data sharing,” said Chang.
In the absence of any set framework, Bonnie said it took Achieve Brown County and its partners several years to build out their data sharing platform. If the bill is passed it will provide that framework.
Community partners
WillBridge is piloting its platform with a StriveTogether network member in Muscatine, Iowa. The organization, called Align Impact Muscatine County, already works with dozens of community partners, and is engaged with local school districts and government agencies to receive individual-level data. This made the organization the perfect partner, according to Chang.
Locally, WillBridge is working with the nonprofit Data You Can Use
. WillBridge is readying housing data for Data You Can Use so the organization’s employees can focus on what they’re best at – doing research and interacting with other community partners.
“It’s all about making that data as useful as possible relative to how it helps organizations positively impact people and communities in whatever way they are seeking," said Bonnie.
To support the launch of WillBridge, Milwaukee-based Bader Philanthropies
made a $500,000 investment into the company last summer. The investment was made in the form of a low-interest loan, as opposed to an equity investment, which would have seen Bader take a stake in the business.
Frank Cumberbatch, vice president of engagement at Bader Philanthropies, said the organization’s interest was piqued when it learned WillBridge was a public benefit corporation, since those types of entities are still uncommon.
"I love where the focus is," said Cumberbatch. "When we talk about data and moving data for social good…it’s a space that’s still in an early stage and that intrigued me. It led me to question how smaller organizations are using data to drive decision-making in whatever space they’re in."
WillBridge is currently going through the process to receive a B Corporation certification.
B Corporation certification requires an in-depth review of a business’ social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Other B Corporation companies include gener8tor, Patagonia, TOMS, Ben & Jerry’s and Warby Parker.
WillBridge is also looking to increase the number of Milwaukee-area organizations it partners with and to continue helping organizations build enough trust so that they’ll feel comfortable sharing data via the DataCommunity platform.
This goal of connecting with one another honors the inspiration behind WillBridge’s name. The company’s name pays respect to Chang’s father, William, who passed away during the founding of the company. He was a civil engineer who designed bridges for nearly 60 years.
"One of things he loved about bridges is they connected people and communities across horizons that weren't easily connected with, in this case, physical structures," said Chang. "That's exactly what we're doing (with WillBridge)."