Milwaukee-based Westin Technology Solutions acquires new software

Milwaukee-based water tech and consulting company Westin Technology Solutions acquired a new software used by more than 80 utility companies in North America.

The centralized, web-based reporting system that Westin acquired was developed by Eramosa Engineering, Inc., a Guelph, Ontario-based company specializing in SCADA, network, cybersecurity and operational technology and control systems for the water and renewable energy sectors.

Westin Technology Solutions did not respond to a request for comment. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“For nearly 40 years, Westin has advised utilities on the most effective and efficient ways to manage their business,” Westin Technology Solutions president David St. Pierre said in a statement. “As a former executive for multiple large utilities, I’ve seen every kind of software. Few programs have impressed me as eRIS has, with its ability to make sense out of disparate data sources and simplify big data into manageable sectors.”

Westin Technology Solutions was founded in 1981 to assist utilities in aligning their technologies with their business strategies, according to the company’s website. New Resources Consulting, the parent company of Westin Technology Solutions, is owned by Milwaukee businessman Mark Grosskopf.

Eramosa recently acquired Westin Technology Solutions’ Engineering Group assets, the company announced in July. The acquisition allowed Eramosa to accelerate its growth in the United States and further enhance its offerings in Canada, the company said in a press release.

Following this acquisition, Westin Technology Solutions will continue to provide technology consulting services and remain a partner with Eramosa, the company said in the July press release.

“Eramosa and the Westin team share a common vision,” Eramosa president Nick Hallas said in a statement. “One where providing our clients with exceptional engineering services in the application and adoption of operational technology leads to improved operational excellence and optimization throughout the team.”