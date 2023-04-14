Milwaukee-based tech startup EVEN completes $2.2 million seed round

Milwaukee-based tech startup EVEN wants to change the status quo in the music industry.
Through the startup’s blockchain-based platform, artists can sell their music directly to fans before uploading it on traditional streaming platforms. Fans who use EVEN are given access to exclusive content, merchandise and ticket offers.
The startup announced Friday it has completed a $2.2 million seed round led by Milwaukee-based CSA Partners with participation from a group of investors including gener8tor and VC 414.
EVEN will be launching over 600 artists before the end of the year and currently has a waitlist of over 4,000 artists. The startup had a beta launch earlier this year with artists French Montana, Destin Conrad, Kota the Friend and Xavier Omar. This spring and summer will see launches including Grammy-nominated artists Omarion and Jidenna joining EVEN.
“At EVEN, we are passionate about evening out the playing field for artists and fans,” said Mag Rodriguez, founder and chief executive officer of EVEN. "Artists should be able to earn fairly for their artistic contributions, and OG fans should not be edged out of concert tickets and access to their favorite artists. With our new funding, we will be accelerating our platform with innovative tools to connect and build authentic community between artists and fans.”
Some upcoming EVEN features that are currently in beta testing include EVEN chat, a way for artists to communicate directly with their fans and for fans to connect with one another, and EVEN Fan Connect, a tool allowing artists to send text and email notifications directly to fans.
“We are excited to champion EVEN’s vision to capsize the music industry and thrilled to be leading their seed round investments," said Steve Mech,managing director at CSA Partners. "EVEN has built an elegant solution connecting artists with fans in a direct and profitable way for all parties.”