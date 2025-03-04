Milwaukee-based startup fashion company Tendeza Moda acquires jewelry company

Milwaukee-based lifestyle, fashion and accessories company Tendeza Moda
has acquired Starlette Galleria
, a Colorado-based e-commerce brand specializing in demi-fine fashion jewelry for women.
This acquisition serves as Tendeza Moda’s entry point into the jewelry market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Tendeza Moda was launched last October by former health care executives Timothy Lantz
and Angela Harris
.
The duo also previously served
as executives at Las Vegas-based Avant Technologies
, a tech company that previously announced plans to build a micro data center in the Milwaukee area. Lantz served as Avant's chief executive officer from November 2023 through May 2024. Harris served as chief operating officer from February 2024 through April 2024.
[caption id="attachment_588013" align="alignleft" width="300"] Timothy Lantz
Timothy Lantz
“We are excited to welcome Starlette Galleria and its talented team into the Tendeza Moda family," said Lantz. "Their passion for quality and superior service is reflected in the brand’s 300% year-over-year growth, high repeat customer rate, and the countless stories customers have shared about how their Starlette jewelry brought them joy, confidence, and in some cases a small, yet invaluable ray of light during a difficult time in their life.”
Lantz and Harris formed Tendeza Moda with the goal of creating a global house of brands that would offer high-quality jewelry, fashion, and lifestyle products at a more affordable price point.
[caption id="attachment_607788" align="alignleft" width="300"] Angela Harris
Angela Harris
“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Tendeza Moda as we expand into the jewelry market. Starlette's commitment to quality and accessible elegance aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering products that empower and inspire," said Harris. "Together, we are poised to redefine affordable luxury while upholding the values that matter most to today’s consumers."