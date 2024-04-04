Avant Technologies leaders believe the company’s micro data center concept will shake up the industry

By
Ashley Smart
-
Timothy Lantz

There’s no doubt that the U.S. data center market is experiencing a sizable boom. In 2021, more than 110 data centers projects launched in the U.S., according to data from market research firm Arizton Advisory and Intelligence. The issue with these larger data centers, which are often combined to make campuses that can be hundreds

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR