Milwaukee-based Social Development Commission lays off 28 workers

The Milwaukee-based Social Development Commission had laid off 28 workers following a “sudden loss of funding,” according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Founded in 1963, the SDC provides human services programs for low-income individuals and families in Milwaukee County. In 1964, SDC became the only community action agency for Milwaukee County. SDC operates more than 20 programs in the categories of mental health and wellness, nutrition, financial and career services and more.

“The layoffs are a result of the sudden loss of funding due to SDC’s Weatherization Program being suspended,” said the organization in a statement Friday.

SDC has three Milwaukee offices and one location in West Allis.