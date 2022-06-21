Milwaukee-based Keiding to open second facility, in Menomonee Falls

Milwaukee-based Keiding, Inc., a manufacturer of sustainable, molded pulp products for use in protective packaging, is expanding its operations with the addition of a second factory, located in Menomonee Falls. With the addition of the…

Milwaukee-based Milwaukee-based Keiding, Inc., a manufacturer of sustainable, molded pulp products for use in protective packaging, is expanding its operations with the addition of a second factory, located in Menomonee Falls. With the addition of the second location the company said it will create 20 new manufacturing positions. The second facility will be located at N90 W14507 Commerce Drive, Menomonee Falls, at the former site of Nova Technology International, now located at W141 N9240 Fountain Boulevard, Menomonee Falls. The acquisition of this property by Keiding will give the company an additional 58,000 square feet of space, nearly doubling its square footage. The company cited “record demand for its technology” as the reason behind opening a second location. Keiding's headquarters is located in a 60,000-square-foot facility at 4545 W. Woolworth Ave. in Milwaukee. The company has been located there since 1955. It was founded in 1939. “As a manufacturer in Wisconsin since 1939, we’re very proud to be able to locate our second factory locally in Menomonee Falls,” said Michael Gehl, president of Keiding. “After a thorough evaluation of manufacturing sites throughout the United States, we knew that expanding right here in Wisconsin is the very best decision for our company, employees and customers.” Keiding will work with several local companies, including East Troy-based Wisconsin Oven, Kimberly-based Crane Engineering and Mequon-based Neff Engineering, to retool the Menomonee Falls facility for its needs. The new facility is expected to open in November 2023.