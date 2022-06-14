Milwaukee-based Investii taking part in gener8tor’s 2022 Madison program

By
Ashley Smart
-
Investii founders Nishant Deshpande and Bryan Stave Photo by: Jake Hill
Milwaukee-based Investii is among a cohort of six startups that have been selected to take part in gener8tor’s 2022 Madison accelerator program. Each startup will receive a $100,000 investment from gener8tor, as well as coaching and…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

