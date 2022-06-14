Milwaukee-based Investii taking part in gener8tor’s 2022 Madison program

Milwaukee-based Investii is among a cohort of six startups that have been selected to take part in gener8tor’s 2022 Madison accelerator program. Each startup will receive a $100,000 investment from gener8tor, as well as coaching and…

Milwaukee-based Milwaukee-based Investii is among a cohort of six startups that have been selected to take part in gener8tor’s 2022 Madison accelerator program. Each startup will receive a $100,000 investment from gener8tor, as well as coaching and mentoring. Investii, Inc. developed a cloud-based software platform that helps people visualize all their finances in one place, shift funds across multiple accounts and earn rewards points for moving money into savings vehicles. The startup targets young professionals and college students who are just learning to manage their own finances and who know they should save but aren’t sure how much or how often. Investii was also recently a Project Pitch It participant. The other five startups named to the 2022 Madison cohort include: New York-based Artfare; Santa Cruz, California-based Everywhere; Carlsbad, California-based Ponto Footwear; Wichita, Kansas-based Sustain-A-Grain; and St. Petersburg, Florida-based Trace. “This was one of our most competitive applicant pools to date. These six companies are some of the top startups in the world across a range of industries,” said Molly Dill, managing director of gener8tor Madison. “We can’t wait to get started working with these founders to accelerate their growth by making connections and working through strategy with them.” gener8tor is a 12-week accelerator that invests in five or six startups at a time. Each cohort is kept small to ensure meaningful engagement with the gener8tor team, network and other resources. Participants receive intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors. The program will conclude Aug. 18 with a public pitch day, called Showcase, as part of Forward Fest in Madison. All six companies gathered in Madison this month as they kicked off the program June 2 and June 3 at the gener8tor Madison offices. The gener8tor Madison 2022 program is taking place in a hybrid format, with the cohort gathering together in-person in Madison three times during the 12 weeks.