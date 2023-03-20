Milwaukee-based In-Place Machining acquires Oregon-based machining and engineering firm

By
-
Image from In-Place Machining.

Milwaukee-based In-Place Machining Company, LLC announced that it has acquired Portland, Oregon-based Western Machine Works, LLC. In a news release, In-Place Machining Co. said the move is “part of a long-term growth strategy to expand reach and service offerings to customers and prospects across the U.S. and Canada.” In-Place Machining is a provider of industrial

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

