Milwaukee-based In-Place Machining acquires Oregon-based machining and engineering firm

Milwaukee-basedIn-Place Machining Company, LLC announced that it has acquired Portland, Oregon-based Western Machine Works, LLC.
In a news release, In-Place Machining Co. said the move is “part of a long-term growth strategy to expand reach and service offerings to customers and prospects across the U.S. and Canada.”
In-Place Machining is a provider of industrial solutions, including on-site machining, diamond wire cutting and drilling, and alignment and measurement services.
Western Machine Works is a machining and engineering firm that specializes in the repair and refurbishment of large scale, precision components, including pulp and paper rolls, wind turbine main shafts, hydro-electric components, and more. The company was founded in 1985 to provide precision roll grinding, balancing and general machining services for the pulp and paper industry, and later added engineered solutions services for the wind power, hydro-electric, steel manufacturing, marine and other heavy industries.
“IPM could not be happier about Western Machine Works joining our great team,” said Dean Flint, president and chief executive officer of In-Place Machining Company. “Their highly skilled, experienced group of engineers and machinists is committed to providing exceptional service to heavy industrial markets such as pulp and paper, marine, steel, and wind and hydro power generation. WMW has a reputation for being the best of the best. Their location, end markets and service offerings, as well as their company culture, make them an outstanding fit for our customers, and for our overall growth strategy.”
“This is a very exciting time for WMW,” said Greg Allen, senior vice president and general manager of Western Machine Works. “It was very important to us that we partner with a company that excels in machining and has experience in the industries we serve. IPM’s onsite machining capabilities and experience are unmatched and complement the services we provide to create a unique benefit to our customer base. I am confident that our employees and our customers, will benefit greatly from this new venture.”