Milwaukee-based Healics acquired by Pittsburgh investment company

Milwaukee-based Healics Wellness Inc. has sold all of its nationwide wellness operations to Pittsburgh-based Integrated Health 21 LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Healics, founded in 1985, offers its clients professional health coaching, employee wellness programs, biometric screenings, employer clinics, and more.

Integrated Health 21 is a solutions-based wellness and clinical services company. It is a portfolio company of Pittsburgh-based Tomayko Group Holdings, an investment and consulting company specializing in health care with a concentration in preventative health and wellness services.

Healics serves over 500 corporate and institutional clients, primarily in the upper Midwest. Healics will become a division of Integrated Health 21 and their service line will be expanded with program offerings established by Integrated Health 21.

Healics had clinic operations in both Wisconsin and Florida that were sold to Altoona, Wisconsin-based SolidaritUS and Pittsburgh-based PeopleOne Health respectively.

A WARN notice filed Nov. 4 announced the closure that cost 81 local employees their jobs.

“We are excited to combine the resources of Healics, Inc. with Integrated Health 21 and the opportunity to extend services throughout the Midwest,” said Liz Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Integrated Health 21. “Healics has been a regional leader and quality service provider that will blend well with our advanced programming and commitment to superior service.”