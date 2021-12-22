Milwaukee-based CableMaster Corp. acquired by California-based company

Milwaukee-based manufacturer and supplier CableMaster Corp. has been acquired by Cardiff, California-based Tide Rock Holdings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to CableMaster’s website, they are a family-owned company of about 35 workers…

Milwaukee-based manufacturer and supplier CableMaster Corp . has been acquired by Cardiff, California-based Tide Rock Holdings . Terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to CableMaster's website, they are a family-owned company of about 35 workers founded in 1987. The company supplies cord sets, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, and bulk wire and cable manufactured to original equipment manufacturers at their exact specifications. "I have always been a strong believer that CableMaster has one of the best workforces in the industry," said Karen Kostrewa, chief executive officer at CableMaster. "Teaming up with Tide Rock provides great opportunities for our employees, as well as for our customers and vendors, well into the future." Tide Rock is a strategic middle-market holding company specializing in the acquisition of businesses in the wire and cable, molding, manufacturing, recycling, distribution, and services industries. The sale of CableMaster to Tide Rock was overseen by Milwaukee-based TKO Miller Investment Banking. "CableMaster is a market-driven company with deep knowledge and understanding of their customer needs," said Steve Yahnke, managing director at TKO Miller. "The company has become indispensable to its customers by offering a unique blend of quality, design, and creativity that makes them stand out among their competition."