Milwaukee-based Bright Cellars acquired by Los Angeles-based Full Glass Wine Co.

Milwaukee-based Bright Cellars
, a wine subscription service that uses AI to make personalized recommendations to customers, has been acquired by Los Angeles-based Full Glass Wine Co.
for an undisclosed price.
Full Glass Wine is a brand acquisition and management firm focused on direct-to-consumer wine. The company recently closed a $14 million Series A funding round to acquire Bright Cellars.
Full Glass Wine was co-founded by Louis Amoroso
, who is now the company's chief executive officer. Amoroso has three decades of experience in the DTC beverage industry. He launched one of the country's largest wine and beer direct marketing companies, Beverage Solutions, in 1991.
"Bright Cellars' strong reputation and loyal customer base are a perfect fit for Full Glass Wine Co.," said Amoroso in an announcement. "Their innovative approach to personalization aligns tightly with our vision, and we are confident that together, we can create an even more engaging and rewarding experience for wine lovers everywhere."
Acquiring Bright Cellars will support Full Glass Wine’s vision of creating a multi-brand platform and complement its existing portfolio of established players in the DTC wine market, including Winc and Wine Insiders.
Winc is known for its personalized wine recommendations and subscription service, allowing customers to discover new wines tailored to their preferences. Wine Insiders focuses on curating a selection of high-quality wines from around the world at accessible price points.
By acquiring Bright Cellars, Full Glass Wine expands its subscription-based models, while Winc and Wine Insiders cater to different purchase preferences and price points.
"By bringing Bright Cellars under our umbrella, we aim to provide additional support and resources to further enhance its value proposition," said Amoroso. "Our expertise in brand management and operational efficiency will allow the Bright Cellars team to focus on what they do best: understanding and engaging with their consumers, nurturing their active community, and delivering exceptional customer service. Additionally, we see opportunities to optimize logistics and streamline operations, ensuring a seamless experience for Bright Cellars subscribers."
The Bright Cellars acquisition also strengthens Full Glass Wine’s market presence, expands its product portfolio, allows the platform to offer a wider range of high-quality wines and bolsters its customer experience.
"Moving forward, we envision leveraging Bright Cellars' strengths in personalized recommendations and data-driven insights to enhance its marketing strategy," said Amoroso. "By utilizing targeted messaging and tailored promotions, we aim to deepen customer engagement and continue to drive brand awareness and loyalty with wine enthusiasts everywhere."
Asked if Bright Cellars' management team will remain with the company, Amoroso said Full Glass Wine is focused on ensuring a continuation of the customer experience.
"We recognize the value they bring to the brand and are committed to ensuring a smooth transition while preserving its core strengths," he said.
Bright Cellars will continue to be headquartered in Milwaukee.